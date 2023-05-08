SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SPX Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -5.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $44.13 and $78.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.21 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) currently stands at $74.10. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $75.34 after starting at $69.92. The stock’s lowest price was $68.755 before closing at $61.68.

SPX Technologies Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $78.30 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $44.13 on 05/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SPX Technologies Inc. (SPXC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.81B and boasts a workforce of 3300 employees.

SPX Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating SPX Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.09, with a change in price of +7.75. Similarly, SPX Technologies Inc. recorded 196,875 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPXC stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

SPXC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, SPX Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 91.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.36% and 18.50% respectively.

SPXC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.32%. The price of SPXC fallen by 10.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.36%.