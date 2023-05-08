SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -82.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 188.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.93 and $15.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 15.81 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently priced at $2.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.69 after opening at $2.51. The day’s lowest price was $2.4885 before the stock closed at $2.66.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.41 on 05/09/22 and a low of $0.93 for the same time frame on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 538.81M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.27, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 11,453,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +138.84%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for SoundHound AI Inc. over the last 50 days is 52.87%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.04% and 23.41%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 51.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOUN has leaped by -5.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.47%.