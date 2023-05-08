RIG’s Stock Dilemma: Transocean Ltd.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) currently has a stock price of $6.16. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.30 after opening at $6.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.04 before it closed at $5.91.

In terms of market performance, Transocean Ltd. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.74 on 03/07/23, while the lowest value was $2.32 on 07/15/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of RIG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Transocean Ltd.’s current trading price is -20.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.32 and $7.74. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 15.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 20.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.33B and boasts a workforce of 5340 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Transocean Ltd.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Transocean Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.10, with a change in price of +2.43. Similarly, Transocean Ltd. recorded 21,638,871 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.15%.

RIG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIG stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

RIG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Transocean Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 31.60%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.57% and 24.56%, respectively.

RIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RIG has leaped by -4.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.41%.