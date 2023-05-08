Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Regions Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -32.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.94 and $24.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.48 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 12.97 million over the last three months.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) stock is currently valued at $16.54. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $16.55 after opening at $16.46. The stock briefly dropped to $16.05 before ultimately closing at $15.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Regions Financial Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $24.33 on 02/02/23 and a low of $13.94 for the same time frame on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.73B and boasts a workforce of 20073 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Regions Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.80, with a change in price of -5.48. Similarly, Regions Financial Corporation recorded 10,846,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RF stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

RF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Regions Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 26.97%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.56% and 10.99%, respectively.

RF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.30%. The price of RF decreased -9.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.42%.