Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.: Analyzing PBTS Stock Trends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) current stock price is $0.06. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.0658 after opening at $0.064. The stock’s lowest point was $0.0462 before it closed at $0.07.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.21 on 09/20/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.05 on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of PBTS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.05 and $2.21. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 13.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 17.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.56M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.0987, with a change in price of -0.0434. Similarly, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. recorded 16,374,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.94%.

PBTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. over the past 50 days is 21.00%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.71%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.38% and 28.32%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -37.59%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -55.60%. The price of PBTS decreased -29.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.57%.