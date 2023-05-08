Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Potbelly Corporation’s current trading price is -18.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.31 and $11.14. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.18 million observed over the last three months.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has a current stock price of $9.03. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.95 after opening at $10.95. The stock’s low for the day was $9.00, and it eventually closed at $10.58.

Potbelly Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.14 on 04/26/23, with the lowest value being $4.31 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 311.26M and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.74, with a change in price of +3.70. Similarly, Potbelly Corporation recorded 150,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.42%.

How PBPB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBPB stands at 4.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.63.

PBPB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Potbelly Corporation over the last 50 days is at 47.90%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 32.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.14% and 79.41%, respectively.

PBPB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 62.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 76.37%. The price of PBPB fallen by 17.58% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.84%.