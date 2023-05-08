PBR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBR has leaped by -0.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.88%.

The current stock price for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $10.82. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $10.86 after opening at $10.48. It dipped to a low of $10.395 before ultimately closing at $10.27.

The market performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $16.04 on 10/21/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $8.88, recorded on 12/14/22.

52-week price history of PBR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -32.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.88 and $16.04. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 21.43 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 22.11 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.29B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.88, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 24,366,662 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.03%.

PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras over the last 50 days is at 44.21%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.53% and 9.92%, respectively.