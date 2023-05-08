PACW’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About PacWest Bancorp’s Performance

The current stock price for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is $5.76. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.22 after opening at $4.42. It dipped to a low of $4.17 before ultimately closing at $3.17.

PacWest Bancorp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $34.21 on 05/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $2.48, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of PACW Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. PacWest Bancorp’s current trading price is -83.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.48 and $34.21. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 134.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 18.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 381.20M and boasts a workforce of 2438 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.28, with a change in price of -18.41. Similarly, PacWest Bancorp recorded 13,641,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.17%.

PACW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACW stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

PACW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PacWest Bancorp over the last 50 days is at 12.42%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 34.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.45% and 15.62%, respectively.

PACW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -74.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PACW has leaped by -38.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.25%.