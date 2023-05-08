Opendoor Technologies Inc. Inc. (OPEN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 54.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OPEN has fallen by 9.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.71%.

The current stock price for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $1.79. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.80 after opening at $1.48. It dipped to a low of $1.47 before ultimately closing at $1.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.08 on 06/02/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.92, recorded on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of OPEN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -77.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.20%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.92 and $8.08. The Real Estate sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 38.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 21.46 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 874.00M and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6055, with a change in price of +0.4900. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 24,559,205 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.69%.

OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. over the past 50 days is 80.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.27% and 22.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.