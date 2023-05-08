NYCB’s Financial Health: Exploring New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) currently has a stock price of $10.06. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.07 after opening at $9.82. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.585 before it closed at $9.50.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.02 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $5.81 on 03/13/23.

52-week price history of NYCB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -8.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.81 and $11.02. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 18.39 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 17.85 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.86B and boasts a workforce of 7497 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For New York Community Bancorp Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating New York Community Bancorp Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.03, with a change in price of +1.42. Similarly, New York Community Bancorp Inc. recorded 14,499,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.44%.

NYCB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NYCB stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

NYCB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.36%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.76% and 57.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NYCB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NYCB has fallen by 14.84%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.89%.