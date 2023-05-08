NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. NIO Inc.’s current trading price is -66.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.33 and $24.43 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 34.5 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 43.23 million over the last three months.

NIO Inc. (NIO) stock is currently valued at $8.15. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.37 after opening at $8.14. The stock briefly dropped to $8.10 before ultimately closing at $8.06.

NIO Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $24.43 on 06/27/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.33 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NIO Inc. (NIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.60B and boasts a workforce of 26763 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.96, with a change in price of -4.48. Similarly, NIO Inc. recorded 44,388,762 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NIO stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

NIO Stock Stochastic Average

NIO Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.98%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.01% and 15.22%, respectively.

NIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.41%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.12%. The price of NIO decreased -9.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.56%.