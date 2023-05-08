NantHealth Inc. (NH) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NantHealth Inc.’s current trading price is -73.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 158.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.24 and $11.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 31910.0 over the last 3 months.

At present, NantHealth Inc. (NH) has a stock price of $3.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.79 after an opening price of $2.33. The day’s lowest price was $2.1835, and it closed at $2.40.

NantHealth Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.85 on 05/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.24 on 04/14/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NantHealth Inc. (NH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.50M and boasts a workforce of 364 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.79, with a change in price of -0.61. Similarly, NantHealth Inc. recorded 91,410 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.94%.

NH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NantHealth Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.86%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 65.19% and 52.85% respectively.

NH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NH has fallen by 66.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 128.57%.