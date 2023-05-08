MMAT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -81.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MMAT has leaped by -48.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.97%.

At present, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has a stock price of $0.22. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2133 after an opening price of $0.203. The day’s lowest price was $0.20, and it closed at $0.21.

Meta Materials Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.34 on 12/07/22 and the lowest value was $0.18 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of MMAT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Meta Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -90.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.18 and $2.34. The Meta Materials Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 11.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.60M and boasts a workforce of 239 employees.

Meta Materials Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Meta Materials Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7094, with a change in price of -1.2660. Similarly, Meta Materials Inc. recorded 8,840,209 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.54%.

MMAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMAT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

MMAT Stock Stochastic Average

Meta Materials Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.63%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.66% and 8.28%, respectively.