MINM’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -2.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.51%. The price of MINM fallen by 103.10% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 122.80%.

The present stock price for Minim Inc. (MINM) is $4.59. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.18 after an opening price of $3.20. The stock briefly fell to $2.9101 before ending the session at $2.85.

Minim Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $16.00 on 05/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.80 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of MINM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Minim Inc.’s current trading price is -71.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.80 and $16.00. The Minim Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 27.37 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.56 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Minim Inc. (MINM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.42M and boasts a workforce of 93 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.14, with a change in price of +0.84. Similarly, Minim Inc. recorded 639,254 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.32%.

MINM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MINM stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MINM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Minim Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.19% and 14.89%, respectively.