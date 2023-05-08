Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) currently stands at $3.41. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.5885 after starting at $3.53. The stock’s lowest price was $3.325 before closing at $3.62.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.95 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.12 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of MNMD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current trading price is -82.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.12 to $19.95. In the Healthcare sector, the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.49 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 130.57M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.24, with a change in price of +0.77. Similarly, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. recorded 534,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.17%.

MNMD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. over the last 50 days is 50.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 48.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.97% and 71.83%, respectively.

MNMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 55.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 22.22%. The price of MNMD fallen by 18.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.73%.