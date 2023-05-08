Meta Platforms Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The present stock price for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $232.78. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $234.68 after an opening price of $232.24. The stock briefly fell to $229.85 before ending the session at $233.52.

The market performance of Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $244.92 on 05/02/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $88.09 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of META Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -4.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 164.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $88.09 to $244.92. In the Communication Services sector, the Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 26.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.27.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 598.45B and boasts a workforce of 77114 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Meta Platforms Inc.

As of right now, 35 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 175.23, with a change in price of +116.88. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. recorded 30,021,672 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.85%.

Examining META’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

META Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Meta Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 84.29%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.28% and 79.18% respectively.

META Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 93.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 157.10%. The price of META fallen by 10.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.14%.