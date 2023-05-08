Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current trading price is -30.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $19.42 and $33.42. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.63 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 11.15 million observed over the last three months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) currently has a stock price of $23.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $23.23 after opening at $23.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $22.79 before it closed at $22.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $33.42 on 11/07/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $19.42 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.75B and boasts a workforce of 1570 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Marathon Oil Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.51, with a change in price of -3.93. Similarly, Marathon Oil Corporation recorded 10,677,625 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.44%.

How MRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRO stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

MRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Marathon Oil Corporation over the past 50 days is 43.94%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.73%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.05% and 15.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -13.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MRO has leaped by -8.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.11%.