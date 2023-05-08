Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -81.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.06 and $12.54. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 15.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 34.97 million over the last three months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) currently has a stock price of $2.28. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.29 after opening at $2.26. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.13 before it closed at $2.12.

The stock market performance of Lumen Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.54 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.06, recorded on 04/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Lumen Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.81, with a change in price of -3.21. Similarly, Lumen Technologies Inc. recorded 30,302,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.47%.

How LUMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUMN stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.80.

LUMN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Lumen Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 14.33%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.53% and 38.26%, respectively.

LUMN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -56.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -67.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LUMN has leaped by -5.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.80%.