Kinder Morgan Inc. Inc. (KMI) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KMI has leaped by -3.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.64%.

At present, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has a stock price of $17.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.13 after an opening price of $16.95. The day’s lowest price was $16.885, and it closed at $16.64.

The market performance of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.20 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $15.77 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of KMI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -15.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.02%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $15.77 and $20.20. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 12.82 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 12.45 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.29B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

Kinder Morgan Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kinder Morgan Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.72, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,635,536 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.35%.

KMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kinder Morgan Inc. over the last 50 days is 48.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 40.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.40% and 15.08%, respectively.