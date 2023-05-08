KGC Stock: Exploring Kinross Gold Corporation’s Growth

The stock price for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) currently stands at $5.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.355 after starting at $5.19. The stock’s lowest price was $5.125 before closing at $5.32.

Kinross Gold Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.50 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.00 on 07/15/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of KGC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -3.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.00 to $5.50. In the Basic Materials sector, the Kinross Gold Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.83 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.14.96 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.68B and boasts a workforce of 8970 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.45, with a change in price of +1.05. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corporation recorded 14,552,705 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.59%.

Examining KGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kinross Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.24%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 69.84% and 74.89% respectively.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 56.51%. The price of KGC fallen by 4.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.38%.