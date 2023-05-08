JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -5.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.39%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $101.28 and $144.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.38 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 14.52 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently priced at $137.12. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $137.88 after opening at $136.44. The day’s lowest price was $135.912 before the stock closed at $136.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $144.34 on 02/07/23 and the lowest value was $101.28 on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 393.17B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 135.92, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,814,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.94%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.39% and 57.06% respectively.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JPM has fallen by 7.57%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.89%.