IRTC’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Stock Performance

The current stock price for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) is $124.79. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $130.00 after opening at $130.00. It dipped to a low of $121.00 before ultimately closing at $134.04.

The market performance of iRhythm Technologies Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $164.69 on 09/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $85.74, recorded on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of IRTC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -24.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $85.74 and $164.69. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.08B and boasts a workforce of 1793 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 112.21, with a change in price of +25.48. Similarly, iRhythm Technologies Inc. recorded 329,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.66%.

IRTC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IRTC stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

IRTC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for iRhythm Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 58.20%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.92% and 54.22%, respectively.

IRTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IRTC has fallen by 0.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.03%.