Immuron Limited: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 11.74M Market Cap

The stock of Immuron Limited (IMRN) is currently priced at $2.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.00 after opening at $1.99. The day’s lowest price was $1.57 before the stock closed at $1.87.

Immuron Limited’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.05 on 05/08/23 and a low of $1.39 for the same time frame on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of IMRN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Immuron Limited’s current trading price is -20.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.53%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.39 and $3.05. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 18.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5420.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Immuron Limited (IMRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.74M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0307, with a change in price of +0.6640. Similarly, Immuron Limited recorded 394,404 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.61%.

IMRN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Immuron Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 62.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.08% and 36.37%, respectively.

IMRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMRN has fallen by 24.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.32%.