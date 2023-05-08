IDEX’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -74.02% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -74.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -84.79%. The price of IDEX leaped by -55.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 77.50%.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has a current stock price of $0.04. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.0467 after opening at $0.0423. The stock’s low for the day was $0.04, and it eventually closed at $0.04.

The market performance of Ideanomics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $0.89 on 06/23/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.02, recorded on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of IDEX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ideanomics Inc.’s current trading price is -95.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.02 and $0.89. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 74.44 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 58.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.79M and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1342, with a change in price of -0.1631. Similarly, Ideanomics Inc. recorded 40,903,656 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.29%.

IDEX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDEX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IDEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. over the past 50 days is 18.99%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 28.64%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.42% and 30.49%, respectively, over the past 20 days.