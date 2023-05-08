HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s current trading price is -13.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.68 and $1.94. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.64 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.39 million observed over the last three months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) currently has a stock price of $1.67. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.7792 after opening at $1.35. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.35 before it closed at $1.36.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.94 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.68 on 04/21/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.40M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8797, with a change in price of +0.8900. Similarly, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. recorded 372,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.10%.

How HOOK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOK stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

HOOK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. over the last 50 days is at 90.07%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.09% and 85.32%, respectively.

HOOK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 106.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HOOK has fallen by 136.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 67.00%.