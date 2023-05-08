Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -74.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.98%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.29 and $4.79. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 33430.0 over the last 3 months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) stock is currently valued at $1.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.4058 after opening at $1.399. The stock briefly dropped to $1.18 before ultimately closing at $1.36.

In terms of market performance, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.79 on 08/10/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.29 on 05/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.70M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9901, with a change in price of -0.9100. Similarly, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation recorded 54,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTEC stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GTEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.66% and 25.94% respectively.

GTEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.43%. The price of GTEC decreased -22.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.81%.