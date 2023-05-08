Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -19.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.19 and $4.03. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 12.16 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 13.84 million observed over the last three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) currently has a stock price of $3.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.09 after opening at $3.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.985 before it closed at $3.02.

The market performance of Grab Holdings Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.03 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.19, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.53B and boasts a workforce of 11934 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Grab Holdings Limited

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Grab Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.22, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 15,073,335 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.95%.

How GRAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is at 80.30%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.37% and 58.79%, respectively.

GRAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.80%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GRAB has fallen by 7.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.40%.