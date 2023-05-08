GOOG’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.71%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 21.99%. The price of GOOG fallen by 1.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.85%.

Currently, the stock price of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $106.21. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $106.44 after opening at $105.32. The stock touched a low of $104.7386 before closing at $105.21.

Alphabet Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $123.26 on 08/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $83.45 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOOG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -13.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $83.45 and $123.26. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 20.7 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 30.81 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1344.21B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.04, with a change in price of +13.14. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 29,097,936 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.12%.

GOOG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alphabet Inc. over the past 50 days is 83.56%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.66% and 44.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.