GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GlucoTrack Inc.’s current trading price is -86.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.21 and $3.75. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.13 million observed over the last three months.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has a current stock price of $0.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.598 after opening at $0.598. The stock’s low for the day was $0.47, and it eventually closed at $0.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GlucoTrack Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.75 on 04/10/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.21 on 04/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.20M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1072, with a change in price of -1.3400. Similarly, GlucoTrack Inc. recorded 1,793,349 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.83%.

How GCTK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCTK stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

GCTK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GlucoTrack Inc. over the past 50 days is 8.25%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.17% and 6.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GCTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -64.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -77.78%. The price of GCTK fallen by 42.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 19.05%.