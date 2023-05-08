Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -74.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.12 and $4.91. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.54 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 18.95 million observed over the last three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has a current stock price of $1.27. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.32 after opening at $1.22. The stock’s low for the day was $1.22, and it eventually closed at $1.22.

The stock market performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.91 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.12, recorded on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.39B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5210, with a change in price of -0.5500. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 19,892,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.22%.

How DNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 33.71%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 51.72%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 32.18% and 18.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -24.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.89%. The price of DNA fallen by 3.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.10%.