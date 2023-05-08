Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Genius Group Limited’s current trading price is -89.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 308.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.30 and $11.80. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 2.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.24 million over the last three months.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has a current stock price of $1.23. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.15 after opening at $1.03. The stock’s low for the day was $1.00, and it eventually closed at $1.12.

The market performance of Genius Group Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.80 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.30, recorded on 01/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.71M and boasts a workforce of 241 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4415, with a change in price of +0.8804. Similarly, Genius Group Limited recorded 13,975,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +251.83%.

How GNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNS stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

GNS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Genius Group Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 10.05%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.86% and 36.03%, respectively.

GNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 272.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 59.74%. The price of GNS fallen by 3.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.14%.