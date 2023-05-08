fuboTV Inc. Inc. (FUBO) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -15.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.51%. The price of FUBO fallen by 32.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.95%.

Currently, the stock price of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is $1.47. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.6399 after opening at $1.36. The stock touched a low of $1.35 before closing at $1.12.

fuboTV Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.14 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.96 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of FUBO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. fuboTV Inc.’s current trading price is -81.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.13%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.96 and $8.14. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 58.4 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 12.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 234.91M and boasts a workforce of 510 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7467, with a change in price of -0.9600. Similarly, fuboTV Inc. recorded 12,312,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.51%.

FUBO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUBO stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

FUBO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for fuboTV Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 37.50%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.24% and 49.68%, respectively.