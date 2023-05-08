Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Frontline plc’s current trading price is -25.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.48 and $19.29. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 2.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

Frontline plc (FRO) has a current stock price of $14.31. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.33 after opening at $14.89. The stock’s low for the day was $14.795, and it eventually closed at $15.10.

In terms of market performance, Frontline plc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.29 on 03/01/23, while the lowest value was $7.48 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.28B and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.30, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Frontline plc recorded 3,747,684 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.77%.

How FRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRO stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

FRO Stock Stochastic Average

Frontline plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 4.17%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.25% and 14.25%, respectively.

FRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 17.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.82%. The price of FRO leaped by -4.02% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.21%.