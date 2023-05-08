EYEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.51: What It Means for Eyenovia Inc.’s Future

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) stock is currently valued at $4.60. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.2866 after opening at $5.25. The stock briefly dropped to $4.51 before ultimately closing at $5.01.

The market performance of Eyenovia Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.85 on 05/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.50 on 12/30/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of EYEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Eyenovia Inc.’s current trading price is -21.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 206.67%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.50 and $5.85. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 190.30M and boasts a workforce of 41 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Eyenovia Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Eyenovia Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.97, with a change in price of +2.92. Similarly, Eyenovia Inc. recorded 269,453 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +173.81%.

Examining EYEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EYEN stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

EYEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Eyenovia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 43.18%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.95% and 80.08%, respectively.

EYEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 182.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 126.60%. The price of EYEN increased 26.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.53%.