Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -9.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $80.69 and $119.92. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.95 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 16.58 million observed over the last three months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) current stock price is $108.68. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $109.43 after opening at $108.55. The stock’s lowest point was $107.53 before it closed at $106.04.

In terms of market performance, Exxon Mobil Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $119.92 on 04/28/23, while the lowest value was $80.69 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 428.72B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 111.13, with a change in price of +5.14. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 16,808,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.96%.

How XOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 50 days is at 48.68%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.38% and 7.11%, respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.47%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.85%. The price of XOM decreased -7.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.16%.