Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 70.03M Market Cap

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is currently priced at $0.53. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.594 after opening at $0.59. The day’s lowest price was $0.5315 before the stock closed at $0.59.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.89 on 08/15/22 and a low of $0.44 for the same time frame on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of SOLO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -71.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.95%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.44 and $1.89. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.03M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7388, with a change in price of -0.4778. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 997,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.31%.

Examining SOLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.91%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.54%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.55% and 49.45%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -53.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOLO has fallen by 3.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.35%.