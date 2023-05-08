Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -10.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 224.88%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.30 and $15.63. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.65 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is $13.97. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $14.29 after opening at $12.31. The stock touched a low of $12.15 before closing at $12.10.

The market performance of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $15.63 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.30, recorded on 06/02/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 705.49M and boasts a workforce of 123 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Dyne Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.30, with a change in price of +3.25. Similarly, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. recorded 382,751 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.32%.

How DYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DYN Stock Stochastic Average

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 78.44%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.12% and 87.34%, respectively.

DYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 20.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.89%. The price of DYN fallen by 53.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.85%.