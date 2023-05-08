DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. DISH Network Corporation’s current trading price is -75.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.58 and $29.30. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.96 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 7.77 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is $7.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.225 after opening at $6.84. The stock touched a low of $6.72 before closing at $6.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DISH Network Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $29.30 on 05/06/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.58 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.53B and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for DISH Network Corporation

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating DISH Network Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.72, with a change in price of -7.62. Similarly, DISH Network Corporation recorded 6,809,324 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.70%.

How DISH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DISH stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

DISH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation over the last 50 days is at 7.79%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 21.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.28% and 9.28%, respectively.

DISH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -49.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.07%. The price of DISH leaped by -16.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.19%.