Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cryoport Inc.’s current trading price is -47.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.63 and $45.36. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.36 million over the last 3 months.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) stock is currently valued at $23.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $23.94 after opening at $21.95. The stock briefly dropped to $21.55 before ultimately closing at $21.01.

The market performance of Cryoport Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.36 on 08/12/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $15.63 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 960 employees.

Cryoport Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Cryoport Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.98, with a change in price of +7.06. Similarly, Cryoport Inc. recorded 406,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYRX stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

CYRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cryoport Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.80%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.81% and 38.94%, respectively.

CYRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.69%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.17%. The price of CYRX increased 13.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.55%.