CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Inc. (CRWD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 22.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.58%. The price of CRWD increased 1.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.92%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) stock is currently valued at $129.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $123.23 after opening at $119.23. The stock briefly dropped to $119.02 before ultimately closing at $122.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $205.73 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $92.25 on 01/10/23.

52-week price history of CRWD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -37.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$92.25 and $205.73. The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.34 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.52 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.80B and boasts a workforce of 7273 employees.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.89, with a change in price of +10.77. Similarly, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. recorded 4,659,276 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.09%.

CRWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRWD stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

CRWD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.74% and 17.45%, respectively.