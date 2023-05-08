Credit Suisse Group AG: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -87.78% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is currently priced at $0.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.8726 after opening at $0.8397. The day’s lowest price was $0.8397 before the stock closed at $0.83.

The market performance of Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.12 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.82 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current trading price is -87.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.82 to $7.12. In the Financial sector, the Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 18.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.48.83 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.35B and boasts a workforce of 50480 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Credit Suisse Group AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3807, with a change in price of -2.5001. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group AG recorded 37,775,137 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.19%.

Examining CS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CS stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

CS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Credit Suisse Group AG over the last 50 days is 2.15%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.85% and 8.49%, respectively.

CS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -77.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CS has leaped by -0.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.79%.