Coty Inc. Inc. (COTY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 42.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COTY has fallen by 4.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.01%.

The stock of Coty Inc. (COTY) is currently priced at $12.16. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.165 after opening at $11.77. The day’s lowest price was $11.77 before the stock closed at $12.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coty Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.64 on 04/20/23 and the lowest value was $5.90 on 05/25/22.

52-week price history of COTY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Coty Inc.’s current trading price is -3.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.90 and $12.64. The Coty Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.95B and boasts a workforce of 11012 employees.

Coty Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Coty Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.63, with a change in price of +4.25. Similarly, Coty Inc. recorded 5,821,843 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.66%.

COTY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COTY stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

COTY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.34%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.89% and 57.01%, respectively.