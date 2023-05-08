Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Coterra Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -27.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.25 and $34.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.85 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 9.01 million over the last three months.

At present, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has a stock price of $25.09. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.32 after an opening price of $25.60. The day’s lowest price was $24.945, and it closed at $24.14.

The market performance of Coterra Energy Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.73 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $22.25 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.55B and boasts a workforce of 981 employees.

Coterra Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Coterra Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.78, with a change in price of +0.61. Similarly, Coterra Energy Inc. recorded 9,021,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTRA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CTRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coterra Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.67%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.54% and 20.45%, respectively.

CTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.66%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CTRA has leaped by -1.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.99%.