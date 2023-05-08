Company’s Banking Shares: Up -58.45% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

The current stock price for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is $1.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.4427 after opening at $1.11. It dipped to a low of $1.10 before ultimately closing at $1.07.

SelectQuote Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.25 on 05/16/22, with the lowest value being $0.51 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of SLQT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SelectQuote Inc.’s current trading price is -58.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 164.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.51 and $3.25. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.20M and boasts a workforce of 1857 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4836, with a change in price of +0.8023. Similarly, SelectQuote Inc. recorded 2,174,194 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +146.49%.

SLQT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLQT stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.76.

SLQT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SelectQuote Inc. over the last 50 days is at 23.74%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 38.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.52% and 17.34%, respectively.

SLQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 100.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 117.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SLQT has leaped by -29.69%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.36%.