Coinbase Global Inc. Inc. (COIN) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 64.57%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.07%. The price of COIN decreased -4.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.27%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock is currently valued at $58.24. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $58.58 after opening at $54.045. The stock briefly dropped to $53.75 before ultimately closing at $49.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $125.64 on 08/04/22 and a low of $31.55 for the same time frame on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of COIN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -53.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.60%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $31.55 and $125.64. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 25.49 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 18.63 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.54B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Coinbase Global Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Coinbase Global Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.59, with a change in price of +18.00. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,875,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.73%.

COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Coinbase Global Inc. over the last 50 days is 28.07%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.56% and 10.00%, respectively.