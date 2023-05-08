Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current trading price is -76.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.71 and $3.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.26 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) currently stands at $0.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.816 after starting at $0.7632. The stock’s lowest price was $0.7632 before closing at $0.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Clover Health Investments Corp. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.55 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.71 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 366.20M and boasts a workforce of 656 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0050, with a change in price of -0.2650. Similarly, Clover Health Investments Corp. recorded 6,439,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLOV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLOV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clover Health Investments Corp. over the last 50 days is 20.88%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 68.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.11% and 34.95%, respectively.

CLOV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -40.17%. The price of CLOV fallen by 2.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.95%.