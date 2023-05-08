Cipher Mining Inc.: -33.43% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) currently stands at $2.21. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.42 after starting at $2.38. The stock’s lowest price was $2.20 before closing at $2.38.

Cipher Mining Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.32 on 04/14/23 and the lowest value was $0.38 on 12/29/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CIFR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -33.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 478.84%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.38 and $3.32. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 591.71M and boasts a workforce of 26 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Cipher Mining Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Cipher Mining Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.61, with a change in price of +1.43. Similarly, Cipher Mining Inc. recorded 1,449,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +183.33%.

Examining CIFR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIFR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

CIFR Stock Stochastic Average

Cipher Mining Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 46.12%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.26% and 21.71%, respectively.

CIFR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 294.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 132.61%. The price of CIFR leaped by -1.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.33%.