CIO’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -38.19% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -50.14%. The price of CIO leaped by -24.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.00%.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has a current stock price of $5.18. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.70 after opening at $5.68. The stock’s low for the day was $5.08, and it eventually closed at $5.58.

City Office REIT Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $14.76 on 05/18/22, and the lowest price during that time was $5.30, recorded on 05/05/23.

52-week price history of CIO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. City Office REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -64.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.26%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.30 and $14.76. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 222.90M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.93, with a change in price of -4.20. Similarly, City Office REIT Inc. recorded 350,144 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.78%.

CIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIO stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

CIO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for City Office REIT Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 2.66%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.47% and 6.73%, respectively.