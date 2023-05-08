Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Chegg Inc.’s current trading price is -65.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.72 and $30.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.63 million over the last 3 months.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stock is currently valued at $10.37. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.365 after opening at $9.51. The stock briefly dropped to $9.47 before ultimately closing at $10.14.

In terms of market performance, Chegg Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.05 on 12/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.72 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 1953 employees.

Chegg Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Chegg Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.05, with a change in price of -17.28. Similarly, Chegg Inc. recorded 3,669,521 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

CHGG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Chegg Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 16.45%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.58% and 10.96% respectively.

CHGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -58.96%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -59.41%. The price of CHGG decreased -36.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -41.07%.