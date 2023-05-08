CDLX Stock: A Voyage Through Cardlytics Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is $6.03. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.04 after opening at $6.79. It dipped to a low of $5.60 before ultimately closing at $8.29.

The stock market performance of Cardlytics Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $37.38 on 05/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.57, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CDLX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cardlytics Inc.’s current trading price is -83.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.57 and $37.38. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 279.13M and boasts a workforce of 501 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Cardlytics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Cardlytics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.54, with a change in price of +0.95. Similarly, Cardlytics Inc. recorded 1,783,913 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.70%.

CDLX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDLX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

CDLX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cardlytics Inc. over the past 50 days is 55.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.35% and 77.76%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CDLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CDLX has fallen by 24.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.09%.